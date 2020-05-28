Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Crash in Sligo Borough

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred late Wednesday afternoon in Sligo Borough.

According to police, the accident occurred around 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, on State Route 58, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County, involving a 16-year-old female, of West Sunbury.

Police say a 2013 Kia Sorento, operated by the teen, was traveling west on Route 58, negotiating a right turn at the intersection of Madison Street in Sligo Borough. A pickup truck that was turning left onto Bald Eagle Street cut the turn too short and the left side of the trailer the pickup was towing hit the left front of the Kia.

Police say the truck, described as a light gray pickup truck towing an enclosed white trailer, did not stop and continued traveling on Bald Eagle Street after the crash.

The Kia came to a controlled stop on the north berm of State Route 58.

The teen driver, a 16-year-old female passenger from West Sunbury, and another passenger identified as 73-year-old Kathleen A. Vollrath, of West Sunbury, were all using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

