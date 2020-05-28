Say What?!: Canadian Man Receives Package Ordered 8 Years Earlier

TORONTO, Canada – A Toronto man said he was surprised and confused when a package showed up at his home containing a product he had ordered eight years earlier.

Elliot Berinstein said a Canada Post delivery worker left the package from Well.ca on his doorstep May 6, and he was initially confounded about its origins.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.