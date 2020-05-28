Senior Spotlight: Clarion Limestone’s Katie Melcher to Attend IUP

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Katie Melcher.

Name: Katie Melcher

School: Clarion-Limestone

Hometown: Brookville

Parents: JJoyce Overly and Joe Melcher

Tell us about yourself: I am a nerd. I spend my time playing video games and reading. My favorite authors are Arthur C. Clarke and Isaac Asimov. I have also had a lifelong interest in politics and government, and history.

School activities and sports: Academic Decathlon, Marching Band, Color Guard, Concert Band, and Math Team

Awards: I have won 105 medals in Academic Decathlon at the scrimmage, Regional, State, and National levels, including 3rd place in varsity division 4 at Nationals in 2018, and 1st place in small schools at the 2019 online national competition.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. O

Favorite subject: History

Favorite memories from school: Performing on the football field at half time, and attending the 2018 Academic Decathlon national competition in Frisco, Texas.

Future plans: I plan to major in History at IUP and one day work in a museum, so that I can help educate people about the past and the impact it has on us today.

Advice for future students: Even if you can’t get perfect grades, you can still excel in ways that you couldn’t have dreamed of.

Pets: I have three cats, (Penelope, Petunia, and Sylvia) and two dogs (Patsy and Toby).

Favorite bands: Queen

Favorite movies: The Martian, Dune

Favorite celebrity: Malala Yousafzai

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? All of them. I packed a lunch for four years.

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, because soup is heated.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: Mrs. O for always being there for me and being patient with me and always being in my corner, and my parents for supporting me and believing in me, even when I didn’t.

