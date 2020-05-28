 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Speeding Teen Rolls Vehicle on Camp Coffman Road

Thursday, May 28, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say speed was a factor in a rollover crash that occurred on Camp Coffman Road late Monday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident involving 18-year-old Maya I. Asche, of Seneca, occurred around 10:37 a.m. on Monday, May 25, on Camp Coffman Road, just north of Kline Road in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

As Asche was traveling north on Camp Coffman Road, she negotiated a left hand curve at a high rate of speed and lost control of her 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe, police say.

The vehicle began to skid toward an embankment on the east side of the road, and Asche then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to skid toward an embankment on the west side of the road. The vehicle struck the embankment and rolled side over side approximately two times before coming to a final rest facing northwest.

Asche was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Asche was cited for a speed violation.

Knox Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.