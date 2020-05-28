Speeding Teen Rolls Vehicle on Camp Coffman Road

ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say speed was a factor in a rollover crash that occurred on Camp Coffman Road late Monday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident involving 18-year-old Maya I. Asche, of Seneca, occurred around 10:37 a.m. on Monday, May 25, on Camp Coffman Road, just north of Kline Road in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

As Asche was traveling north on Camp Coffman Road, she negotiated a left hand curve at a high rate of speed and lost control of her 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe, police say.

The vehicle began to skid toward an embankment on the east side of the road, and Asche then overcorrected, causing the vehicle to skid toward an embankment on the west side of the road. The vehicle struck the embankment and rolled side over side approximately two times before coming to a final rest facing northwest.

Asche was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

Asche was cited for a speed violation.

Knox Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

