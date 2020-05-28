 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED – RUSH: BSI Financial Looking for Applicants that Align with Core Values (Ordered 5-28-20)

Thursday, May 28, 2020 @ 11:05 PM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

BSI-TitusvilleBSI Financial is always innovating and now they are ready to expand their company.

“At BSI Financial, we believe that success — ours and our clients — depends on our relentless pursuit of improvement. There will always be room to advance the way we operate and deliver greater value to our clients, and we encourage every employee at BSI Financial to “look for a better way.””

Their vision statement, which is the cornerstone of the brand, conveys their commitment to improvement through the innovative use of technology.

BSI Financial is looking to hire a Collections Specialist, Collections Supervisor, and many more positions.

More information on open positions and the application process can be found here.

They invent ways to use technology to enhance value

They explain to their employees that, as individual contributors, that they are either inventing technology or inventing ways to better use it. BSI Financial has five core values that provide principles for how employees should behave to support their vision.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.