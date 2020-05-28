State Police Calls: Sligo Man Falls Victim to Coronavirus Scam

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Identity Theft in Monroe Township

On Tuesday, May 26, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a potential identity theft involving a COVID-19 scam relating to checks received by the Pennsylvania Treasury for unemployment compensation.

The victim is listed as a 50-year-old Sligo man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Paint Township

Around 8:53 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to Pine Terrace Road in Paint Township for a report of an assault involving a 77-year-old male victim from Shippenville.

Police say harassment charges are pending against 59-year-old Timothy Canby, of Shippenville.

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Around 3:12 p.m. on May 22, Clarion-based State Police was dispatched to Walmart in Monroe Township for a report of a retail theft.

Police 42-year-old Connie Zellefrow, of Sligo, was observed switching barcodes on multiple items.

According to police, a search incident to arrest was conducted, and Zellefrow was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

Court documents indicate Zellefrow was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 5:25 p.m. on May 22 on one third-degree felony count of retail theft, one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, and three misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Public Drunkenness in Beaver Township

Around 10:00 p.m. on May 23, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to Wolf’s Campground in Beaver Township.

Upon their arrival, troopers found 29-year-old Zachary McCaslin, of Kittanning, intoxicated and lying not the ground. EMS were then contacted to evaluate McCaslin, and found he did not need further medical attention.

Public drunkenness charges are pending.

