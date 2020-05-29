A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. High near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Low around 52. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

