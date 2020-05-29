 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, May 29, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. High near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Low around 52. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.