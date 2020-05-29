Betty Jane Murdock, 94, passed away in her home, Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Howland Township, Ohio.

She was born April 13, 1926, in Sigel, Pa., the daughter of Perle Andrew McNeil and Donna (Royer) McNeil.

She was a graduate of Sigel High School and was employed for two years in the office of United Natural Gas Company at Crawford Station in Sigel.

She was married to Paul Ripley Murdock on October 5, 1946, at the Presbyterian manse in Brookville, Pa., and they resided in Marienville, Pa., where she was employed for five years in the payroll office of Knox Glass Company. The couple later moved to Franklin, Pa., where she was employed by First National Bank as a teller and loan officer.

Betty and Paul were members of the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, Pa., where she served as Deacon, choir member, and Sunday school teacher.

Betty and Paul were married for almost seventy years. Paul passed away on Feb. 8, 2016.

Survivors include her daughter Deborah J. Ries and son-in-law James R. Ries of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren Matthew M. Ries married to Gina M. (Abruzzino) Ries of Niles, Ohio; Sarah M. (Ries) Palchak married to Daniel R. Palchak of Cambridge, Ma; and great grandchildren Aria T. Ries, Anthony V. Ries, and Ethan M. Palchak; her sister Edith McCanna of Marienville, Pa; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Lou (McNeil) Mazzola married to Richard Mazzola (surviving) of Hopewell, N.J.; her brother-in-law William McCanna; and her aunt and uncle Evelyn and Delbert McNeil, who were good friends.

Betty loved to golf and ride bikes with her husband and family.

Arrangements were made by Gardinier Funeral Home in Franklin, PA.

In light of the covid-19 situation a private family service will be held at Mount Tabor Cemetery in Sigel, Pa. For those not attending, we ask that you keep Betty’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN; the First Presbyterian Church, 1250 Elk Street, Franklin, Pa.; or MVI Hospice 4891 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

To send flowers, online condolences or cards, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

