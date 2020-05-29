Clarion County Planning Commission Takes Precautions

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Planning Commission held its first meeting last week under Coronavirus Precautions in the lobby of the Main Street Administrative Building. Instead of meeting through Zoom on the web, members elected to have a face-to-face or mask-to-mask meeting.

(PICTURED: Clarion County Planning Commission Members Eugene E. Metcalf and Roger Nulph do a double-take when County Engineer Kevin Reichard arrives wearing two masks.)

Members, staff, and media were required to keep social distancing and were spread out throughout the lobby.

Masks were no problem.

In fact, Clarion County Engineer Kevin Reichard arrived wearing two masks at the start of the meeting. In addition to the normal cloth COVID mask, he wore a mask like the Lone Ranger might have worn given to Reichard by his daughter.

Preliminary approval was granted to Josh Lesniak and Robert V. Burns Jr. for a proposed equipment storage area located in Clarion Township. Access to the site is going to be made from Thompson Road, Township Route T 556 and then a cartway will be constructed back to the site.

Venus Telephone Corporation in Washington Township received final approval for a 1,166 square foot office addition on the front of their building. The Planning Commission granted preliminary approval on December 15, 2015.

Ochs Business Building Supply, Inc. in Knox Township was given final approval for a 2160 square-foot storage building addition.

“They received preliminary approval March 15, 2017, to construct a 2160 square foot building addition onto the rear of a storage building that they already had in place on the lot, said Reichard. “It was constructed on the west side of the existing building just as proposed.”

Life-NWPA, located in Monroe Township, Trinity Point, received final approval for a 1772 square foot adult daycare facility.

The one-story building on Lot Number 15 at Trinity Point includes a newly paved parking lot with 31 parking spaces that are 10×20 feet. Access is through a 50-foot private entry from the cul-de-sac at the end of Township Route 654.

In other business:

– The commission approved letters of “no comment” to the Department of Environmental Protection for two projects. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requested a review of a proposed FY 2020 Clean Diesel Project of $553,494 and an FY 2020 Brownfield State Response Program project of $470,424.

Commission members attending included Chairman Keith Decker, Beaver Township; Fred Anderson, Redbank Township; Joseph A. Burns Jr., Paint Township; Eugene M. Lerch, Highland Township; Eugene E. Metcalf, Piney Township; and Roger M. Nulph, New Bethlehem.

