Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Key Lime Blondie Bars

Get a touch of the tropics with this flavorful recipe!

Key Lime Blondie Bars

Ingredients

1-1/3 cups graham cracker crumbs, divided

1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons melted butter, divided

3 tablespoons plus 1/4 cup packed brown sugar, divided

2/3 cup butter, softened

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 large egg white, room temperature

3 tablespoons Key lime juice

4-1/2 teaspoons grated Key lime zest

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Frosting:

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup cream cheese, softened

4 cups confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons 2% milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 9-in. square baking pan with parchment, letting ends extend up sides.

~Combine one cup cracker crumbs, 1/3 cup melted butter and three tablespoons brown sugar; press onto bottom of prepared pan. Bake 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

For blondie layer:

~In a large bowl, cream softened butter and one cup sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, egg white, lime juice, and zest. In a small bowl, mix flour and 1/2 teaspoon salt; gradually add to creamed mixture, mixing well.

~Spread over crust. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes (do not overbake). Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.

For streusel:

~Combine the remaining 1/3 cup cracker crumbs, two tablespoons melted butter, 1/4 cup brown sugar, one tablespoon sugar and 1/8 teaspoon salt, along with the vanilla and cinnamon, until crumbly. Reserve 1/2 cup for topping.

For frosting:

~In a large bowl, combine all frosting ingredients; beat until smooth. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup streusel. Spread over bars. Sprinkle with reserved topping.

~Refrigerate at least four hours before cutting. Lifting with the parchment, remove from pan. Cut into bars. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

