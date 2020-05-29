 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

IC 5th & 6th Grade Classes Celebrate Earth Day

Friday, May 29, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

L2 earth day coloring pageCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – After two months of being quarantined at home, the students of Immaculate Conception Parish School had lots of fun celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.

The 5th and 6th grade classes held an Earth Day t-shirt fundraiser earlier this year. The proceeds went to the Clarion Free Library, and they were lucky enough to present a check to Miss Jean before the schools closed.

L2 bird seed

On Earth Day, everyone from the students and teachers to parish staff donned those Earth Day t-shirts and posed for pictures to share with the school family on the online learning portal, where everyone can stay connected.

RG and A earth day

The IC family, separately with their own families, spent the week taking care of God’s creations.

They picked up litter, made bird houses and feeders, made ice sun catchers, and brushed their animals and left the hair for the birds to make their nests. The little ones colored pictures while the older students made mazes and art out of items found in nature and many started home gardens.

CR earth day bird house

“Earth Day was definitely different this year, but we as a school still honored our beautiful planet Earth throughout the week,” according to Dawn Miller, Advancement Coordinator.

DK earth day

TK and horse


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.