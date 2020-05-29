One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion Co.; PA DOH Offers Explanation for Discrepancies in Numbers

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 693 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Friday, May 29, bringing the statewide total to 70,735. There are 5,464 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 366,970 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, May 29, ​65% patients have recovered.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clarion County previously decreased from 29 on 5/26/20 to 25 on 5/27/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/29/20 – 693

5/28/20 – 625

5/27/20 – 780

5/26/20 – 451

5/25/20 – 473

5/24/20 – 730

5/23/20 – 725

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 62 0 62 4 Butler 226 1 227 12 Clarion 25 1 26 2 Clearfield 37 1 38 0 Crawford 23 7 30 0 Elk 6 0 6 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 90 0 90 5 Jefferson 7 0 7 0 McKean 12 0 12 1 Mercer 106 1 107 5 Venango 8 0 8 0 Warren 3 0 3 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered*** 70,735 5,464 366,970 65%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure 68,765 1,970 604

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 2% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 16% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 241 3011 Allegheny 1870 29539 Armstrong 62 1226 Beaver 582 3637 Bedford 39 753 Berks 3988 11392 Blair 49 2723 Bradford 46 1511 Bucks 5012 19098 Butler 227 3672 Cambria 57 3692 Cameron 2 125 Carbon 234 2307 Centre 151 2045 Chester 2607 12144 Clarion 26 671 Clearfield 38 1079 Clinton 55 578 Columbia 346 1308 Crawford 30 1065 Cumberland 621 5000 Dauphin 1231 9901 Delaware 6379 20165 Elk 6 317 Erie 253 4776 Fayette 95 3207 Forest 7 78 Franklin 762 5080 Fulton 15 224 Greene 27 761 Huntingdon 228 835 Indiana 90 1367 Jefferson 7 504 Juniata 95 334 Lackawanna 1528 6086 Lancaster 3105 15609 Lawrence 76 1285 Lebanon 950 4506 Lehigh 3738 13885 Luzerne 2711 10658 Lycoming 162 2229 McKean 12 584 Mercer 107 1546 Mifflin 58 1213 Monroe 1315 5801 Montgomery 6906 33577 Montour 50 3217 Northampton 3045 13061 Northumberland 186 1388 Perry 56 728 Philadelphia 18156 56668 Pike 476 1984 Potter 4 142 Schuylkill 616 4845 Snyder 39 392 Somerset 37 1753 Sullivan 2 94 Susquehanna 109 765 Tioga 17 561 Union 57 1100 Venango 8 541 Warren 3 371 Washington 139 4227 Wayne 119 1004 Westmoreland 444 9075 Wyoming 34 468 York 991 13482 View as a clickable county or zip code level map Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases Female 38,739 55% Male 31,292 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 701 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases African American/Black 8632 12% Asian 1011 1% White 19,399 27% Other 417 1% Not reported 41,276 58% * 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 1041 14565 17 Northeast 13000 56019 151 Northwest 484 12942 19 Southcentral 5148 47790 80 Southeast 45684 173498 944 Southwest 3408 62156 47 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/26/2020 at 3:30 p.m.)

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Friday, May 29, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.