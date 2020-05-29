 

Featured Local Event

One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion Co.; PA DOH Offers Explanation for Discrepancies in Numbers

Friday, May 29, 2020 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 693 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Friday, May 29, bringing the statewide total to 70,735. There are 5,464 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 366,970 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, May 29, ​65% patients have recovered.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clarion County previously decreased from 29 on 5/26/20 to 25 on 5/27/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “The department is continually reviewing the cases reported to the department to ensure that the county of residence is correct. Sometimes lab submission reports may not have the right address of residence, which is corrected once we have the right address. We are working to ensure the information presented is accurate.”

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/29/20 – 693
5/28/20 – 625
5/27/20 – 780
5/26/20 – 451
5/25/20 – 473
5/24/20 – 730
5/23/20 – 725

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 62 0 62 4
Butler 226 1 227 12
Clarion 25 1 26 2
Clearfield 37 1 38 0
Crawford 23 7 30 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 90 0 90 5
Jefferson 7 0 7 0
McKean 12 0 12 1
Mercer 106 1 107 5
Venango 8 0 8 0
Warren 3 0 3 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered***
70,735 5,464 366,970 65%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
68,765 1,970 604

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 25%
65+ 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 16%
50-64 26%
65+ 56%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 241 3011
Allegheny 1870 29539
Armstrong 62 1226
Beaver 582 3637
Bedford 39 753
Berks 3988 11392
Blair 49 2723
Bradford 46 1511
Bucks 5012 19098
Butler 227 3672
Cambria 57 3692
Cameron 2 125
Carbon 234 2307
Centre 151 2045
Chester 2607 12144
Clarion 26 671
Clearfield 38 1079
Clinton 55 578
Columbia 346 1308
Crawford 30 1065
Cumberland 621 5000
Dauphin 1231 9901
Delaware 6379 20165
Elk 6 317
Erie 253 4776
Fayette 95 3207
Forest 7 78
Franklin 762 5080
Fulton 15 224
Greene 27 761
Huntingdon 228 835
Indiana 90 1367
Jefferson 7 504
Juniata 95 334
Lackawanna 1528 6086
Lancaster 3105 15609
Lawrence 76 1285
Lebanon 950 4506
Lehigh 3738 13885
Luzerne 2711 10658
Lycoming 162 2229
McKean 12 584
Mercer 107 1546
Mifflin 58 1213
Monroe 1315 5801
Montgomery 6906 33577
Montour 50 3217
Northampton 3045 13061
Northumberland 186 1388
Perry 56 728
Philadelphia 18156 56668
Pike 476 1984
Potter 4 142
Schuylkill 616 4845
Snyder 39 392
Somerset 37 1753
Sullivan 2 94
Susquehanna 109 765
Tioga 17 561
Union 57 1100
Venango 8 541
Warren 3 371
Washington 139 4227
Wayne 119 1004
Westmoreland 444 9075
Wyoming 34 468
York 991 13482

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases
Female 38,739 55%
Male 31,292 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 701 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases 
African American/Black 8632 12%
Asian 1011 1%
White 19,399 27%
Other 417 1%
Not reported 41,276 58%

* 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 1041 14565 17
Northeast 13000 56019 151
Northwest 484 12942 19
Southcentral 5148 47790 80
Southeast 45684 173498 944
Southwest 3408 62156 47

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

 

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Friday, May 29, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


