Police: Area Man Chokes Woman, Threatens to Kill Her

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Sigel man is facing felony charges for allegedly choking a woman and threatening to kill her during a domestic dispute.

According to court documents, on May 24, the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Damon Hawk Hamman.

The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred at a Curve Drive residence in Knox Township, Jefferson County.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office, a known woman reported that Damon Hawk Hamman came to her residence around 4:10 a.m., on Sunday, May 24, and asked to come inside. The woman permitted him to enter, and they engaged in a conversation, which then turned into an argument.

The woman told Officer Hooven, of PSP Punxsutawney, that Hamman became angry and struck her on the left side of her face with his hand, causing her ears to ring. She then asked him to leave her residence, but he refused to leave, and they continued having a verbal argument, the complaint states.

The victim reported that Hamman then grabbed her by the throat and began to choke her to the ground. He reportedly told her he was going to kill her and take their children. She said when Hamman stopped choking her, he asked for a hug, and when she refused and told him to leave again, he grabbed her by the throat a second time and began choking her again, according to the complaint.

The victim said she freed herself from Hamman’s grip, exited the residence, and contacted police. At this time, Hamman fled the residence in an unknown direction, according to the complaint.

Trooper Hooven observed bruising and redness on the victim’s throat, as well as bruising on her chest.

Hamman was arraigned in front of Judge Bazylak at 12:32 p.m. on Monday, May 26, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or Causes Injury With Extreme Indifference, Felony 1

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

His bail was set at $50,000.00 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

