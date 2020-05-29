Police Seeking Information on Items Lost on Clarion River

SPRING CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help locating several items that were recently lost on the Clarion River.

Ridgway-based State Police say a known victim lost his a loaded pistol, his cell phone, and his wallet at a location on the Clarion River approximately 100 yards south of the Halton Hilton in Sigel, in Spring Creek Township, Elk County, around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 23.

The gun is described as a black Ruger LCP .380 with a blue trigger breaking Serial #37196112, valued at $300.00.

The cell phone is a black Apple iPhone 7, valued at $140.00.

The wallet contained various credit cards and approximately $200.00 in U.S. currency; it is contained within a clear one-gallon ziplock bag.

Anyone with information about these items is asked to contact Ridgway-based State Police 814-776-6136 and reference Incident #PA2020-757357.

PSP Ridgway released the above report on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

