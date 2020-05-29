Rollover Crash Reported at 800 Center

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash that occurred late Thursday morning in Clarion Borough.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the call came in around 10:52 a.m. for a rollover crash near the 800 Center in Clarion.

Clarion Borough Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance responded to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 11:51 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.