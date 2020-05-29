 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Rollover Crash Reported at 800 Center

Friday, May 29, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A0226CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash that occurred late Thursday morning in Clarion Borough.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the call came in around 10:52 a.m. for a rollover crash near the 800 Center in Clarion.

Clarion Borough Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance responded to the scene.

1D4A0231

The scene was cleared at 11:51 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

IMG_8732

1D4A0221


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.