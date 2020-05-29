 

Say What?!: Metal Detector Hobbyist Returns Lost Rosary 70 Years Later

Friday, May 29, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

metal detectNEW JERSEY – A New Jersey man who found a buried rosary while metal detecting a few miles from his home reunited the item with its owner – 70 years after it was lost.

Daniel Jurgens said he took his metal detector to a large open space about 5 miles from his home May 14 and his haul for the day included a Brownie ring, a 1943 mercury dime, a couple pennies and a small metal container engraved with the image of the Virgin Mary.

Read the full story here.


