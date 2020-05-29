Say What?!: Metal Detector Hobbyist Returns Lost Rosary 70 Years Later

NEW JERSEY – A New Jersey man who found a buried rosary while metal detecting a few miles from his home reunited the item with its owner – 70 years after it was lost.

Daniel Jurgens said he took his metal detector to a large open space about 5 miles from his home May 14 and his haul for the day included a Brownie ring, a 1943 mercury dime, a couple pennies and a small metal container engraved with the image of the Virgin Mary.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.