Senior Spotlight: A-C Valley’s Chloe Rowe

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Chloe Rowe.

Name: Chloe Rowe

School: A-C Valley

Hometown: Parker

Parents: April Rowe

Tell us about yourself: Love to be around family and friends and spend time with her animals outside. After high school, I’ll be starting online college on June 29 for criminal justice with the hope to become a juvenile probation officer.

Favorite teacher: Mr. Ripper

Favorite subject: Social Studies

Favorite memories from school: Sixth-period study hall, making new friends

Future plans: Get a degree in criminal justice and become a juvenile probation officer

Advice for future students: Cherish every second of high school you have

Pets: 2 dogs, 2 cats, 1 fish, 1 snail

Favorite bands: Why Don’t We

Favorite movies: Daddy Day Care, The Tomorrow Man, Toy Story

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Chicken bowl

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, soup doesn’t have hard pieces to bite into like cereal does.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: My family, friends, and the teachers that made this possible.

Anything else that you’d like to include: Never take a second inside the school doors for granted.

ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.

Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.