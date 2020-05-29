THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Sweet Basil Restaurant Announces Dine-In Available on Friday, May 29
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant has announced that dine-in will be available on Friday, May 29.
The restaurant will be operating at 50% occupancy – according to CDC guidelines.
Dining room hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Bar hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. every day. After-hour food will be served 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar owner Jason Conley (pictured above) told exploreClarion.com, “We are excited to get back to normal! We want to thank everyone for their support and cooperation over the last two months.
“We will not be taking reservations at this time. It will be first-come, first-serve. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”
Although the regular menu will be available; there will not be a buffet.
Carry-out and curbside services will continue to be available and are encouraged. Call 814-226-7013 to place your order.
Here are some of the changes made at Sweet Basil:
– There cannot be any lines inside the building. Outside lines must follow social distancing. Please take time to read the signage that is posted inside and outside of the building. This will make the flow of the restaurant adhere to Governor Wolf’s social distancing guidelines.
– DINE IN CUSTOMERS: Please park in the lot closest to the Clarion Bathware side of the building. Follow signage to the correct door to enter the building.
– TAKE-OUT CUSTOMERS: Please park in the lot closest to the neighboring nursing home. Follow the signage to the correct door to enter the building.
– BAR PATRONS: Please enter through the dine in customers’ door. A hostess will seat you. No groups of more than four will be permitted at the bar. In addition, you must have a stool to be served. No congregating in common areas around the bar.
“Sweet Basil will do their best to make your dining experience comfortable while providing a safe environment according to Governor Wolf’s guidelines. Thanks again for all the support, and we look forward to seeing all of you!”
~Jason, John, Marty, and the rest of the staff
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, Pa.
For more details on guidelines and daily specials, visit their Facebook page here.
