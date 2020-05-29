THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host Max Schang for Blues & Boogie Night on May 29
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – We have the GREEN light to listen to the Blues! Join Max Schang at Wanango Country Club to welcome the green phase!
Blues & Boogie Night will be held on Friday, May 29, at 6:00 p.m. featuring Max Schang’s Trio of Blues at 7:00 p.m.
We are officially going GREEN TODAY, May 29th! Celebrate at Wanango Country Club by listening to some great Blues music!
Bluesman, Max Schang, who got invited twice by the great, late Chicago legend Eddie Shaw (Howlin Wolf’s former bandleader) to tour Europe with Wolf Gang, and played the Chicago Blues Festival several times, will bring his own band, the fabulous Trio of Blues, back to Wanango Country Club!
Together with Terry McDonald on bass, and the energetic and versatile Steve McMurray on drums, Max will play some hot Chicago Blues, some originals, and other favorites. With his endless bag of songs to draw from, you’ll never know what he will pull out next, but it will make you want to dance!
This party will be on the porch overlooking Wanango’s beautiful golf course. Reservations are required and will be limited. Due to social distancing table space will be limited, so reservations are requested for groups of four to eight people.
Cost: $25.00/person – Includes entertainment and BBQ
BBQ includes:
Hot “off-the-grill” Hot Dogs
Hot “off-the-grill” BBQ chicken
Pull Pork Sandwiches
Baked Beans
Macaroni Salad
When: Friday, May 29th
The Porch opens at 6:00 p.m.
Live Music from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
RESERVATIONS REQUIRED
wanangocountryclubevents@gmail.com
814-676-8133 option #3 (leave a message)
