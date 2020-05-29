 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club to Host Max Schang for Blues & Boogie Night on May 29

Friday, May 29, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

schangRENO, Pa. (EYT) – We have the GREEN light to listen to the Blues! Join Max Schang at Wanango Country Club to welcome the green phase!

Blues & Boogie Night will be held on Friday, May 29, at 6:00 p.m. featuring Max Schang’s Trio of Blues at 7:00 p.m.

We are officially going GREEN TODAY, May 29th! Celebrate at Wanango Country Club by listening to some great Blues music!

Bluesman, Max Schang, who got invited twice by the great, late Chicago legend Eddie Shaw (Howlin Wolf’s former bandleader) to tour Europe with Wolf Gang, and played the Chicago Blues Festival several times, will bring his own band, the fabulous Trio of Blues, back to Wanango Country Club!

Together with Terry McDonald on bass, and the energetic and versatile Steve McMurray on drums, Max will play some hot Chicago Blues, some originals, and other favorites. With his endless bag of songs to draw from, you’ll never know what he will pull out next, but it will make you want to dance!

This party will be on the porch overlooking Wanango’s beautiful golf course. Reservations are required and will be limited. Due to social distancing table space will be limited, so reservations are requested for groups of four to eight people.

Cost: $25.00/person – Includes entertainment and BBQ

BBQ includes:

Hot “off-the-grill” Hot Dogs
Hot “off-the-grill” BBQ chicken
Pull Pork Sandwiches
Baked Beans
Macaroni Salad

When: Friday, May 29th
The Porch opens at 6:00 p.m.
Live Music from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

RESERVATIONS REQUIRED
wanangocountryclubevents@gmail.com
814-676-8133 option #3 (leave a message)


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.