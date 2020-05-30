A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog between 7am and 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Clear, with a low around 40. Light northwest wind.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

