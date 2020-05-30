Solar Co-Op Launches for Scenic Rivers Area Residents to Go Solar Together, Free Webinar Planned for June 4

SCENIC RIVERS, Pa. – Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors announced the launch of the Scenic Rivers Solar Co-op to help area residents and businesses go solar.

Together, solar co-op members will learn about solar energy from experts at Solar United Neighbors. The co-op will leverage its numbers to ensure each member receives competitive pricing and quality solar installations on their home, farm, or small business.

The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners, farmers, and business owners in Armstrong, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, and Venango Counties.

“The solar co-op will help our regional economy begin to recover from this pandemic while expanding access to clean, affordable solar energy,” said Catherine Holt, president of co-op partner Clarion County League of Women Voters.

“Each solar installation gives its owner more control over their energy costs while supporting good-paying jobs.”

After a competitive bidding process facilitated by Solar United Neighbors, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity in the Scenic Rivers area, especially right now,” said Henry McKay, Pennsylvania program director for Solar United Neighbors. “In this time of uncertainty, the benefits of solar—long-term savings, predictable payments, and self-sufficiency— can be important to our recovery, both individually and nationwide.”

Solar United Neighbors has hosted 10 solar co-ops in Pennsylvania since 2018. According to the group’s estimates, the 66 homes and businesses that now have solar panels because of co-ops represent: 610 kW of solar power, $1.6 million in local solar spending, and more than 16.6 million lbs. of lifetime carbon offsets.

Individuals interested in going solar can learn more and sign up for the co-op free at the co-op web page.

About Solar United Neighbors

Solar United Neighbors is a nonprofit organization that works in Pennsylvania and nationwide to represent the needs and interests of solar owners and supporters. Solar co-ops are part of the organization’s mission to create a new energy system with rooftop solar at the cornerstone. Solar United Neighbors holds events and education programs to help people become informed solar consumers, maximize the value of their solar investment, and advocate for fair solar policies.

