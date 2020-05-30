Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caramel Chocolate Cake

The caramel frosting lends an old-fashioned taste to this moist chocolate cake!

Caramel Chocolate Cake

Ingredients

3 ounces unsweetened chocolate

1 cup water

1 teaspoon red food coloring

1/2 cup shortening

2 cups sugar

3 large eggs

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup sour cream

Caramel Frosting:

2 cups packed brown sugar

2/3 cup milk

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

15 pecan halves

Directions

~In a small saucepan, melt chocolate in water. Stir in food coloring. Remove from the heat; cool completely.

~In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Combine the flour, baking soda, and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with sour cream. Add cooled chocolate mixture; beat on medium speed for one minute.

~Pour into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake at 350° for 35 to 40 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool on a wire rack.

For frosting

~Combine the brown sugar, milk, butter, and salt in a large heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Cook and stir until a candy thermometer reads 234° (soft-ball stage).

~Remove from the heat; cool to lukewarm. Transfer to a small bowl; beat in confectioners’ sugar, cream and vanilla until mixture achieves spreading consistency.

~Frost cake. Garnish with pecans.

