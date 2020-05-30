Featured Local Jobs: YMCA Sports Program Assistant, Lifeguards, Assistant Pool Manager

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is seeking individuals for positions at the YMCA and Clarion Borough Pool.

YMCA Sports Program Assistant

The YMCA is hiring an outgoing individual with leadership skills to serve as a part-time YMCA Sports Program Assistant at the Clarion County YMCA.

The Sports Program Assistant will assist the Program Director in leading programs and will teach or officiate youth sports.

>

Administrative and hands-on knowledge of sports programming is necessary. CPR/First Aid Certification required. All state and federal clearances must be obtained. Position is 10 hours per week.

Apply by sending a resume, or filling out an application (applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) by June 8 to Katie Neely at programdirector@clarionymca.net or to 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Assistant Outdoor Pool Manager and Lifeguards

The YMCA is seeking an Assistant Outdoor Pool Manager and Lifeguards interested in working at the Clarion Borough Pool this summer. Applicants must be currently certified lifeguards.*

Lifeguards must be at least 16 years old, responsible, safety oriented, and alert individuals with a strong work ethic.

Assistant Pool Manager must be at least 18 years old with strong background in aquatics, including lifeguard certification. Qualities of an assistant manager are responsible, safety oriented, works well with the public, ability to manage staff, alert, and strong work ethic.

***Clarion Borough Pool opening is contingent upon finding enough staff. Please contact YMCA Aquatics Director, Katie Neely, immediately at programdirector@clarionymca.net with your interest, background, and contact information.

Applications can be submitted by June 2 to Katie Neely, programdirector@clarionymca.net. Printable applications are available at www.clarioncountyymca.net/resources.

*Lifeguard certification/re-certification courses cannot be held until July at our YMCAs. American Red Cross Lifeguards who expired recently could qualify for an extension.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.