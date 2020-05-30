Felony Charges Filed Against Man Involved in Drug-Related Death of Oil City Man

OIL CITY Pa. (EYT) – Felony charges were filed against a man on Thursday afternoon for his involvement in the drug-related death an Oil City man in 2018.

According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed charges against 39-year-old Aanik Jannza Jones on Thursday, May 28, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.

The charges stem from a drug overdose death that occurred in late 2018.

According to a criminal complaint, early in the morning on November 9, 2018, the known victim arrived at a residence of Jesika McLaughlin on Allegheny Avenue in an attempt to purchase controlled substances. McLaughlin, having nothing to sell, then began to send text messages to Carina Warnick to purchase heroin for herself and for the victim.

Warnick and Anik Jones then arrived at McLaughlin’s home, where Jones allegedly measured out the controlled substances to be purchased by the victim through McLaughlin, who acted as an exchange for the purchase.

The victim began to prepare his controlled substance to inject into his body and asked McLaughlin how much to mix, because he had never “speedballed” before. He then prepared the mixture, “cooked” it, and drew it into his syringe, according to the complaint.

Due to use of heroin at McLaughlin’s home prior to this incident, the victim was having great difficulty injecting the substance, and was assisted by another individual who offered to inject him, the complaint notes.

After a short period of time, the victim began to have a physical reaction described as convulsing or seizure-like behavior. McLaughlin and another individual tried to assist the victim, but he collapsed on the floor.

According to the complaint, Jones then demanded that he and Warnick flee, so they were not found at the scene. As they fled the scene, they left a cell phone laying on the dining room table.

McLaughlin and a known male remained at the residence and contacted Venango County 9-1-1 for assistance and remained with the victim until paramedics and police arrived at the scene.

Sr. Patrolman Culp stated that a response McLaughlin had regarding a question about the cell phone on the dining room table led police to seize the phone. A search warrant for the phone was then obtained and messages were found which detailed the transaction for the drugs for the victim. The search also yielded identifying information for the user of the phone, the complaint states.

The victim was transported to UPMC Northwest, then flown to UPMC Hamot for additional medical treatment. He passed away on January 16.

On January 17, police spoke to a representative of the Erie County Coroner’s office who stated the cause of death was complications due to drug toxicity.

Jones was arraigned in front of Fish at 2:00 p.m. on May 28 on the following charges:

– Drug Delivery Resulting In Death, Felony 1

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)

– Involuntary Manslaughter, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, with Judge Fish presiding.

Court documents indicate multiple felony drug charges against Jones were also held for court in Crawford County on Tuesday, May 26.

