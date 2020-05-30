North Clarion Names Cochran Valedictorian, Gatesman Salutatorian

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – North Clarion High School is pleased to announce their 2019-2020 Valedictorian, Mollie A. Cochran, and Salutatorian, Abigail E. Gatesman.

The school commends them for their hard work and determination and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.

About the Valedictorian: Mollie A. Cochran

Parents: Margaret and Curtis Cochran

Hometown: Tionesta, PA

Activities: Playing the flute in the Clarion University Symphony Orchestra, playing the piano, North Clarion concert band, Science Olympiad, Junior Historians, Youth Council, National Honors Society

Community Service/Activities: Works at Fox’s Pizza, gardening, creative writing, upcycling clothes, spending time with friends and family

Awards: Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award, American Chemical Society Excellence in Chemistry Award, Woodmen American History Award, President’s Award for Educational Excellence, Fryburg Sportsman’s Club, and the following subject awards: English, foreign language, and science.

Future Plans: Attend Allegheny College to pursue a major in Biology to become a genetic counselor

About the Salutatorian: Abigail E. Gatesman

Parents: Lori & Matt Gatesman

Hometown: Lucinda, PA

Activities: Soccer, basketball, Student Council, Junior Historians, Robotics Team, Debate Team, National Honor Society

Community Service/Activities: Volunteer at kid’s basketball camps, volunteered at National Honor Society Blood Drive, as well as church dinners and fish fries. Also helped prepare and deliver meals through her church group (CCD).

Awards: Soccer – League MVP (U.A.V.S.L.) basketball – KSAC MVP, District 9 MVP, 1st team all-state, Clouner Family Scholarship, Daniel E. Stitt IV Memorial Scholarship, and the President’s Award for Educational Excellence

Future Plans: Attend Clarion University and play basketball while majoring in physics in hopes of one day becoming an engineer

