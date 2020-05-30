 

Featured Local Event

One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County; Statewide Total Reaches 71,415

Saturday, May 30, 2020 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Dr. Rachel Levine aaHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 680 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Saturday, May 30, bringing the statewide total to 71,415. There are 5,537 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 375,731 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that 66% of the patients have recovered as of noon, May 30, 2020.

 

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/30/20 – 680
5/29/20 – 693
5/28/20 – 625
5/27/20 – 780
5/26/20 – 451
5/25/20 – 473
5/24/20 – 730

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered***
71,415 5,537 375,731 66%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

 

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
69,424 1,991 616

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 25%
65+ 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 16%
50-64 26%
65+ 56%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

 

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives 
Adams 245 3065
Allegheny 1897 30129
Armstrong 62 1245
Beaver 589 3720
Bedford 39 766
Berks 4002 11582
Blair 50 2777
Bradford 46 1555
Bucks 5050 19596
Butler 229 3721
Cambria 57 3809
Cameron 2 127
Carbon 235 2356
Centre 152 2078
Chester 2669 12463
Clarion 27 677
Clearfield 39 1101
Clinton 56 597
Columbia 346 1343
Crawford 29 1078
Cumberland 626 5423
Dauphin 1258 10021
Delaware 6420 20793
Elk 6 323
Erie 274 4964
Fayette 95 3276
Forest 7 80
Franklin 767 5173
Fulton 15 227
Greene 27 778
Huntingdon 230 868
Indiana 91 1421
Jefferson 9 519
Juniata 95 341
Lackawanna 1543 6166
Lancaster 3131 15889
Lawrence 79 1342
Lebanon 958 4551
Lehigh 3747 14084
Luzerne 2722 10929
Lycoming 164 2278
McKean 12 610
Mercer 107 1602
Mifflin 59 1233
Monroe 1318 5914
Montgomery 7006 34404
Montour 50 3243
Northampton 3062 13304
Northumberland 190 1418
Perry 57 759
Philadelphia 18347 58315
Pike 476 2014
Potter 4 148
Schuylkill 623 4971
Snyder 42 403
Somerset 38 1806
Sullivan 3 96
Susquehanna 109 787
Tioga 17 571
Union 59 1172
Venango 9 555
Warren 3 386
Washington 139 4370
Wayne 119 1028
Westmoreland 447 9258
Wyoming 34 486
York 1000 13647

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases*
Female 39,119 55%
Male 31,585 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 708 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**
African American/Black 8724 12%
Asian 1028 1%
White 19,634 27%
Other 427 1%
Not reported 41,602 58%

* 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 1054 14902 17
Northeast 13056 57068 151
Northwest 512 13364 19
Southcentral 5213 48851 81
Southeast 46148 178013 956
Southwest 3441 63533 46

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Friday, May 29, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


