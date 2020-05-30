One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County; Statewide Total Reaches 71,415

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 680 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Saturday, May 30, bringing the statewide total to 71,415. There are 5,537 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 375,731 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that 66% of the patients have recovered as of noon, May 30, 2020.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/30/20 – 680

5/29/20 – 693

5/28/20 – 625

5/27/20 – 780

5/26/20 – 451

5/25/20 – 473

5/24/20 – 730

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered*** 71,415 5,537 375,731 66% * Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered. Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure 69,424 1,991 616 Hospital Data View hospital data (desktop version)

View hospital data (mobile version) Trajectory Animations COVID-19 Trajectory Animations Positive Cases by Age Range to Date Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 2% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 25% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 16% 50-64 26% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Death Data View COVID-19 death data County Case Counts to Date County Total Cases Negatives Adams 245 3065 Allegheny 1897 30129 Armstrong 62 1245 Beaver 589 3720 Bedford 39 766 Berks 4002 11582 Blair 50 2777 Bradford 46 1555 Bucks 5050 19596 Butler 229 3721 Cambria 57 3809 Cameron 2 127 Carbon 235 2356 Centre 152 2078 Chester 2669 12463 Clarion 27 677 Clearfield 39 1101 Clinton 56 597 Columbia 346 1343 Crawford 29 1078 Cumberland 626 5423 Dauphin 1258 10021 Delaware 6420 20793 Elk 6 323 Erie 274 4964 Fayette 95 3276 Forest 7 80 Franklin 767 5173 Fulton 15 227 Greene 27 778 Huntingdon 230 868 Indiana 91 1421 Jefferson 9 519 Juniata 95 341 Lackawanna 1543 6166 Lancaster 3131 15889 Lawrence 79 1342 Lebanon 958 4551 Lehigh 3747 14084 Luzerne 2722 10929 Lycoming 164 2278 McKean 12 610 Mercer 107 1602 Mifflin 59 1233 Monroe 1318 5914 Montgomery 7006 34404 Montour 50 3243 Northampton 3062 13304 Northumberland 190 1418 Perry 57 759 Philadelphia 18347 58315 Pike 476 2014 Potter 4 148 Schuylkill 623 4971 Snyder 42 403 Somerset 38 1806 Sullivan 3 96 Susquehanna 109 787 Tioga 17 571 Union 59 1172 Venango 9 555 Warren 3 386 Washington 139 4370 Wayne 119 1028 Westmoreland 447 9258 Wyoming 34 486 York 1000 13647 View as a clickable county or zip code level map Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases* Female 39,119 55% Male 31,585 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 708 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases**

African American/Black 8724 12% Asian 1028 1% White 19,634 27% Other 427 1% Not reported 41,602 58% * 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 1054 14902 17 Northeast 13056 57068 151 Northwest 512 13364 19 Southcentral 5213 48851 81 Southeast 46148 178013 956 Southwest 3441 63533 46 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/26/2020 at 3:30 p.m.)



More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Friday, May 29, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

