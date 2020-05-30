State Police Calls: Harassment, Theft, Wire Fraud

VENANGO/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft by Deception – Wire Fraud, Cranberry Township

Franklin-based State Police investigated an incident of theft by deception that occurred earlier this week.

Police say the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. on May 26 on Emrick Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Around 9:14 a.m. on May 28, the victim, a 53-year-old Seneca woman, reported that she had been receiving emails from an individual that was using her pastor’s name.

This individual convinced the victim to get $2,600.00 worth of Ebay gift cards to help out member of the church.

Once the victim got the gift cards, the individual had her forward a picture of all them.

Harassment in Summerville Borough

Around 7:38 a.m. on May 27, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a location on Harrison Street in Summerville Borough for a report of a physical altercation between truck drivers involving a 53-year-old male victim from Lindenhurst, New York.

Police say upon their arrival, it was determined there was no physical contact involved.

Theft in Beaver Township, Jefferson County

According to PSP Punxsutawney, sometime between 3:50 p.m. on 5:00 p.m. on May 21, 18-year-old Brayden Blankley and 19-year-old Luke Cieleski, both of Brookville, trespassed onto posted property belonging to a 38-year-old Corsica man on Healthville Ohl Road in Beaver Township, Jefferson County and removed one trail camera valued at approximately $250.00.

Charges are pending through District Court 54-3-03.

Punxsutawney-based State Police released the above reports on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.