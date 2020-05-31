Richard L. “Pete” DeSantis, 70, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday morning, May 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born on March 29, 1950 in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Creson L. DeSantis and Allene Colwell.

Pete was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem. He worked as a bulldozer operator for various coal companies, including Reddinger Coal and Amfire Mining. Pete enjoyed farming, tractor pulls, spending time with his family especially his grandson, and visiting with friends.

He was married on August 27, 1977 to Mary Lee (Mohney) DeSantis and she survives.

He is also survived by three sons, Cresson DeSantis and his wife, Megan, Benjamin DeSantis and his wife, Colleen, and Arthur DeSantis and his wife, Betty, all of New Bethlehem, a grandson, Abraham DeSantis, and three brothers, Tom Salvadori and his wife Dorothy of the state of Michigan, William Cowell of Pittsburgh, and Ed George and his wife, Gina of New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Anderson and Linda Crissman.

Visitation will be on Sunday, May 31, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem with Father Sam Bungo officiating.

Interment will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

