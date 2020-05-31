 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Sunday, May 31, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 5am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

