A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 50. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 5am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.