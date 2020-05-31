 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Richard ‘Pappy’ Wolbert

Sunday, May 31, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

American Flag 5-10 (2)Richard “Pappy” Wolbert served our country in the United States Army.

Name: Richard Wolbert Jr.

Born: January 18, 1936

Died: February 29, 2020

Hometown: Lucinda, PA

Branch: United States Army

 

Pappy was a graduate of St. Joseph School in Lucinda.

He proudly served our country in the United States Army in Germany during the Korean War Era.

Serving the community was important to Rich.

After his move to Newport News, Virginia, he found joy in helping military veterans by volunteering at the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 13 in York County Virginia.

Pappy was a member of Antler Club of Lucinda, American Legion Post 368 in Newport News, and DAV Chapter 13.

He was laid to rest in St. Jerome Columbarium in Newport News, Va.

Click here to view a full obituary.

 

Screen Shot 2019-08-20 at 7.53.18 AM
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”. 

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.