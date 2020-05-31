THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Richard ‘Pappy’ Wolbert
Richard “Pappy” Wolbert served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Richard Wolbert Jr.
Born: January 18, 1936
Died: February 29, 2020
Hometown: Lucinda, PA
Branch: United States Army
Pappy was a graduate of St. Joseph School in Lucinda.
He proudly served our country in the United States Army in Germany during the Korean War Era.
Serving the community was important to Rich.
After his move to Newport News, Virginia, he found joy in helping military veterans by volunteering at the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 13 in York County Virginia.
Pappy was a member of Antler Club of Lucinda, American Legion Post 368 in Newport News, and DAV Chapter 13.
He was laid to rest in St. Jerome Columbarium in Newport News, Va.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.