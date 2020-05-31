On the night of May 28, 2020, Charles R. Thurau passed away while being attended to by UPMC-Northwest Hospital.

Charles, as they say, made peace with God and left this Earth to join God and family in heaven.

Charles R. Thurau was born to Walter A. & Pauline E. Thurau on August 21, 1926.

He started his working career and love of sports at a very early age. He worked with his older brother and his father at Venango Ice & Coal Co.. Charles would comment that back in the day “I would put one keg of ice on my shoulder and with tongs carry the other keg of ice up three flights of stairs to a homeowners ice box.

In the winter time we shoveled coal from rail cars to buckets to deliver to homes and businesses.

In Dec. of 1944 Charles “Bob” entered the U.S. Army receiving advanced infantry training and his outfit boarded ships arriving in Manila, Philippines with additional occupation in Korea culminating in Yokohma, Japan.

Bob was honorably discharged as a technical sergeant.

Following military service, he worked as a school bus driver, bartender and as a journeyman pressman.

His true calling was law enforcement, he was hired by the Oil City Police Dept. and promoted to Lieuteneant. He then was hired by the County of Venango as a chief deputy sheriff.

The pinnacle of his career was District Magistrate for twenty four years, retiring in 1992.

On June 12, 1948, he married the former Phyllis J. Bialo and she survives.

On June 12, 2020, they would’ve celebrated 72 years of marriage.

They were of the Catholic Faith.

He is also survived by his son Jeffrey, a physical therapist.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Carolyn Thurau Goldberg in 1992 and twins Charles and Phyllis in 1955.

The Thurau’s have two granddaughters and one great granddaughter

Sharon Hiliard & her husband Martin of Baltimore, MD

and Bridget Sibley and her daughter Sophia of Manhattan Beach, CA.

During his earlier years, Bob played baseball with the Southside Merchants Team.

If they won, the team was treated to ice cream at McDivitts Dairy Store. Later in Life he was the coach of the Pony League division Quaker State Team and the president of the Colt League Team.

He was very proud of his son Jeffrey having tryouts with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds.

Another highlight was riding bicycle with his son Jeff on the MS 150 from Pittsburgh to Erie, 150 miles at age 65.

Charles “Bob” Thurau was a loving husband, devoted father, veteran and career law enforcement officer.

God Bless Him.

Bob enjoyed golfing and exercising.

He was a member of Petrolia Lodge #363 F & A M, the VFW, the Pulaski and the PNA club.

In addition to his parents and daughter, he was preceded in death by two sisters Beatrice Hutchinson and Dorothy Thurau and a brother Walter ‘Bud” Thurau.

Friends will be received from 11 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Monday in the Reinsel Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home with Fr. John Miller, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Flag Presentation and Taps will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

