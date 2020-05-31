Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lime Angel Food Cake

The lime cream frosting turns this store-bought angel food cake into a fantastic dessert!

Lime Angel Food Cake

Ingredients

2 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar, divided

6 tablespoons lime juice

2 teaspoons grated lime zest

1/2 cup cold butter, cubed

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 – 10 oz. prepared angel food cake

1 cup sweetened shredded coconut, toasted

Directions

~In the top of a double boiler, beat eggs and yolks. Stir in 1/2 cup sugar, lime juice and zest. Cook over simmering water while gradually whisking in butter. Cook and stir until mixture is thickened and reaches 160°. Strain; refrigerate until completely cool.

~In a small bowl, beat cream and vanilla until stiff peaks form; gradually beat in remaining sugar. Gently fold into lime mixture.

~Split cake horizontally into three layers. Place bottom layer on a serving plate. Spread with 2/3 cup lime mixture. Repeat. Place top layer on cake. Frost top and sides with remaining lime mixture.

~Sprinkle with coconut. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before slicing.

