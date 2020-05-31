THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Deer Creek Winery to Host Sunday Afternoon Entertainment with Rock Jazz
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live entertainment on Sunday afternoon.
Rock Jazz will be performing a wide variety of smooth classics from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery Owner Rhonda Brooks said the patio is open and indoor seating with social distancing will be available.
“Inside and outside are set up for social distancing and we are working continuously to keep everything clean,” said Brooks. “We’d like to thank all of our loyal customers for their patronage during this quarantine time!”
A full kitchen menu will be offered.
Wine slushies will available for purchase.
Customers will also be able to take advantage of the winery’s free limited wine tasting.
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.
