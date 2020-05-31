Esther Louise Colwell Miller age 86, went to see her Lord and Savior on Thursday May 28, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 18, 1934, in Franklin, to William “Bill” Samuel Colwell and Viola “May” Rossman.

She married Harry Judson Miller, a Korean War veteran, on April 17, 1960. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Esther loved God and was an avid reader. She diligently studied her Bible throughout her adult life.

She was a loving homemaker, wife and mother. She enjoyed music, dancing and various hobbies throughout her years. She loved to cook and bake for family. With her generous heart she took into her home her intellectually disabled cousin Katherine Irene Deal who preceded her in death.

Her oldest son Larry Gene Deeter, his wife Linda, her brother William “Billy” Colwell as well as her parents all went before her to see their Lord and Savior.

She is survived by her husband, Harry J. Miller, who resides with his daughter in Harrisburg; her son, Steven L. Deeter and his wife Danette (Cooper) of Leetonia, Ohio; and her daughter, Kelly Miller Blair and her husband Raymond of Harrisburg.

She is also survived by her sister, Betty Voorhies of Franklin.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great- great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.

She will be interred at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Arrangement will be made by the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc

In Lieu of any flowers please donate to Christ United Methodist Church of Franklin in memory of Esther Miller https://christchurchfranklin.com/give/church of Franklin PA.

