 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Esther Louise Colwell Miller

Sunday, May 31, 2020 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

millerEsther Louise Colwell Miller age 86, went to see her Lord and Savior on Thursday May 28, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 18, 1934, in Franklin, to William “Bill” Samuel Colwell and Viola “May” Rossman.

She married Harry Judson Miller, a Korean War veteran, on April 17, 1960. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Esther loved God and was an avid reader. She diligently studied her Bible throughout her adult life.

She was a loving homemaker, wife and mother. She enjoyed music, dancing and various hobbies throughout her years. She loved to cook and bake for family. With her generous heart she took into her home her intellectually disabled cousin Katherine Irene Deal who preceded her in death.

Her oldest son Larry Gene Deeter, his wife Linda, her brother William “Billy” Colwell as well as her parents all went before her to see their Lord and Savior.

She is survived by her husband, Harry J. Miller, who resides with his daughter in Harrisburg; her son, Steven L. Deeter and his wife Danette (Cooper) of Leetonia, Ohio; and her daughter, Kelly Miller Blair and her husband Raymond of Harrisburg.

She is also survived by her sister, Betty Voorhies of Franklin.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great- great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.

She will be interred at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Arrangement will be made by the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc

In Lieu of any flowers please donate to Christ United Methodist Church of Franklin in memory of Esther Miller https://christchurchfranklin.com/give/church of Franklin PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.