Venango County Man Charged With Multiple Sex Crimes Sentenced Up to 30 Years in State Prison

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man charged with multiple sex-related crimes was sentenced to up to 30 years in state prison on Thursday.

Court documents indicate 20-year-old William Caleb Clayton, of Franklin, was sentenced on Thursday, May 28, to a total of a minimum of 5 1/2 years to a maximum of 30 years in state prison on four cases involving sex crimes.

The sentence is an aggregate of sentences on four individual court cases related to incidents that occurred over the course of the first six months of 2019.

The breakdown of his sentencing is as follows:

Case #1

– Contact/Communication With Minor-Sexual Abuse, Felony 2 – a minimum of 16 months to a maximum of 10 years confinement

– Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act, Felony 2 – a minimum of 16 months to a maximum of 10 years confinement

Those two sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

Case #2

– Unlawful Contact With a Minor – Obscene and Other Sexual Materials and Performances – a minimum of one year to a maximum of five years

Case #3

– Unlawful Contact With a Minor – Obscene and Other Sexual Materials and Performances (Felony 3) – a minimum of one year to a maximum of five years

Case #4

– Indecent Assault of Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3 – a minimum of one year to a maximum of five years

– Criminal Solicitation – Child Pornography, Felony 3 – a minimum of 14 months to a maximum of five years

He pleaded guilty to the above charges in all four case on January 10, 2020.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Contact/Comm. With Minor-Sexual Abuse, Felony 1

– Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent, Felony 2

– Sexual Assault, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act – Knowingly Depicts on Computer, Photo, etc, Felony 2

– Criminal Solicitation – Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 2

– Disseminate Photo/Film of Child Sex Acts, Felony 3

– Disseminate Explicit Sexual Material to Minor, Felony 3 (three counts)

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

The charges stem from incidents where Clayton sexually assaulted a minor, solicited explicit photos from minors, and sent lewd photos to minors.

