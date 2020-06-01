356 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Across PA, Statewide Total at 72,282

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 356 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Monday, June 1, bringing the statewide total to 72,282. There are 5,567 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 389,431 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 1, ​67% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/1/20 – 356

5/31/20 – 511

5/30/20 – 680

5/29/20 – 693

5/28/20 – 625

5/27/20 – 780

5/26/20 – 451

5/25/20 – 473

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 62 0 62 4 Butler 230 0 230 12 Clarion 27 0 27 2 Clearfield 39 1 40 0 Crawford 29 0 29 0 Elk 6 0 6 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 91 0 91 5 Jefferson 9 0 9 0 McKean 12 0 12 1 Mercer 107 0 107 5 Venango 9 0 9 0 Warren 3 0 3 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered*** 72,282 5,567 389,431 67%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure 70,278 2,004 616

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 2% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 16% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 250 3116 Allegheny 1919 30871 Armstrong 62 1264 Beaver 590 3838 Bedford 40 786 Berks 4074 12467 Blair 50 2891 Bradford 46 1572 Bucks 5100 20385 Butler 230 3771 Cambria 58 3931 Cameron 2 130 Carbon 237 2432 Centre 154 2192 Chester 2784 13449 Clarion 27 680 Clearfield 40 1138 Clinton 57 644 Columbia 348 1391 Crawford 29 1098 Cumberland 635 5772 Dauphin 1303 10336 Delaware 6481 21789 Elk 6 331 Erie 295 5392 Fayette 95 3435 Forest 7 86 Franklin 777 5259 Fulton 15 231 Greene 27 806 Huntingdon 231 890 Indiana 91 1446 Jefferson 9 531 Juniata 95 355 Lackawanna 1551 6364 Lancaster 3189 16492 Lawrence 80 1377 Lebanon 972 4638 Lehigh 3770 14630 Luzerne 2739 11272 Lycoming 164 2345 McKean 12 639 Mercer 107 1656 Mifflin 59 1276 Monroe 1320 6091 Montgomery 7093 35580 Montour 53 3286 Northampton 3082 13793 Northumberland 194 1464 Perry 61 786 Philadelphia 18517 59919 Pike 477 2046 Potter 4 153 Schuylkill 631 5146 Snyder 45 416 Somerset 38 1881 Sullivan 3 97 Susquehanna 110 822 Tioga 17 576 Union 62 1199 Venango 9 565 Warren 3 400 Washington 140 4563 Wayne 120 1078 Westmoreland 449 9723 Wyoming 34 512 York 1013 13941 View as a clickable county or zip code level map Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases Female 39,624 55% Male 31,946 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 709 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases African American/Black 8835 12% Asian 1041 1% White 19,986 28% Other 441 1% Not reported 41,979 58% * 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 1070 15335 17 Northeast 13131 59040 166 Northwest 534 14023 20 Southcentral 5309 50277 82 Southeast 46766 185227 977 Southwest 3468 65529 45 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/26/2020 at 3:30 p.m.)

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Monday, June 1, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

