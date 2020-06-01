 

356 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Across PA, Statewide Total at 72,282

Monday, June 1, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 356 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Monday, June 1, bringing the statewide total to 72,282. There are 5,567 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 389,431 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 1, ​67% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/1/20 – 356
5/31/20 – 511
5/30/20 – 680
5/29/20 – 693
5/28/20 – 625
5/27/20 – 780
5/26/20 – 451
5/25/20 – 473

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 62 0 62 4
Butler 230 0 230 12
Clarion 27 0 27 2
Clearfield 39 1 40 0
Crawford 29 0 29 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 91 0 91 5
Jefferson 9 0 9 0
McKean 12 0 12 1
Mercer 107 0 107 5
Venango 9 0 9 0
Warren 3 0 3 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered***
72,282 5,567 389,431 67%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
70,278 2,004 616

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 25%
65+ 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 16%
50-64 26%
65+ 56%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 250 3116
Allegheny 1919 30871
Armstrong 62 1264
Beaver 590 3838
Bedford 40 786
Berks 4074 12467
Blair 50 2891
Bradford 46 1572
Bucks 5100 20385
Butler 230 3771
Cambria 58 3931
Cameron 2 130
Carbon 237 2432
Centre 154 2192
Chester 2784 13449
Clarion 27 680
Clearfield 40 1138
Clinton 57 644
Columbia 348 1391
Crawford 29 1098
Cumberland 635 5772
Dauphin 1303 10336
Delaware 6481 21789
Elk 6 331
Erie 295 5392
Fayette 95 3435
Forest 7 86
Franklin 777 5259
Fulton 15 231
Greene 27 806
Huntingdon 231 890
Indiana 91 1446
Jefferson 9 531
Juniata 95 355
Lackawanna 1551 6364
Lancaster 3189 16492
Lawrence 80 1377
Lebanon 972 4638
Lehigh 3770 14630
Luzerne 2739 11272
Lycoming 164 2345
McKean 12 639
Mercer 107 1656
Mifflin 59 1276
Monroe 1320 6091
Montgomery 7093 35580
Montour 53 3286
Northampton 3082 13793
Northumberland 194 1464
Perry 61 786
Philadelphia 18517 59919
Pike 477 2046
Potter 4 153
Schuylkill 631 5146
Snyder 45 416
Somerset 38 1881
Sullivan 3 97
Susquehanna 110 822
Tioga 17 576
Union 62 1199
Venango 9 565
Warren 3 400
Washington 140 4563
Wayne 120 1078
Westmoreland 449 9723
Wyoming 34 512
York 1013 13941

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases
Female 39,624 55%
Male 31,946 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 709 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases 
African American/Black 8835 12%
Asian 1041 1%
White 19,986 28%
Other 441 1%
Not reported 41,979 58%

* 58% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 1070 15335 17
Northeast 13131 59040 166
Northwest 534 14023 20
Southcentral 5309 50277 82
Southeast 46766 185227 977
Southwest 3468 65529 45

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

 

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Monday, June 1, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


