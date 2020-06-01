A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

