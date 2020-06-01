Area Man Who Stole Gun, Sold It to Undercover Trooper to Be Sentenced Wednesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who stole a gun and sold it to an undercover Pennsylvania State Police Trooper is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate 30-year-old Norman Paul Shelenberger III, of Templeton, is scheduled to be sentenced by President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on the following charges at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3:

– Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2

– Deliver Firearm After 48 Hours Elapsed, Misdemeanor 2

Shelenberger pleaded guilty to the above charges on Wednesday, May 6.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

Shelenberger is currently free on $1,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in early September, 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on September 3, 2019, by William Peck, Chief County Detective of Clarion County, CNET and the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Vice Unit conducted a controlled purchase of a firearm from Norman P. Shelenberger III in exchange for $350.00 in U.S. currency at a parking lot on Town Run Road, in Fairmount City, Redbank Township, Clarion County.

CNET set up the transaction utilizing a confidential informant (C.I.) and an undercover PA State Trooper.

According to the complaint, on September 1, 2019, the C.I. made contact with Shelenberger, who asked if the C.I. was interested in purchasing a “hot” gun. The informant then set up the transaction and Shelenberger sent a photo of the firearm to the CI via social media. The complaint notes the photo was of a Taurus 357 revolver with an eight inch barrel.

Around 11:50 a.m. on September 3, CNET and PSP members met the C.I. at a meeting location in New Bethlehem. The C.I. set up the transaction and agreed to meet Shelenberger at the parking lot in Fairmount City. The C.I. and the PSP Undercover Trooper then drove from New Bethlehem to Fairmount City at 12:10 p.m. A CNET member observed Shelenberger exit a residence on State Route 28 near the parking lot and approach the vehicle with the C.I. and the undercover trooper on foot.

According to the complaint, Shelenberger approached the driver’s side of the vehicle holding a book bag and then handed to the book bag to the C.I., who handed it to the undercover trooper. The trooper opened the bag and inspected the Taurus 357 revolver before handing Shelenberger the $350.00 cash. Shelenberger then walked back to the nearby residence.

A later record check of the firearm listed the owner as a known male and the date of purchase as May 25, 1993. The firearm, at that point, was not entered into NCIC as stolen.

The firearm and the bag were logged into evidence at the Clarion County District Attorney’s office.

According to the complaint, a check of Shelenberger revealed that he was wanted and had two active warrants for his arrest, including a bench warrant in Clarion County and an active warrant for simple assault from the Kittanning-based State Police.

The complaint also notes a more in depth check into Shelenberger revealed a 2012 conviction for a second-degree felony offense, which prohibits him from being in possession of a firearm.

According to the complaint, around 1:54 p.m. on September 9, Trooper Allison, of the Clarion-based State Police, received a report from the known owner of the handgun, reporting it as stolen from his residence in New Bethlehem. During the interview with the victim, Trooper Allison also discovered that Shelenberger had stayed at the victim’s residence for several days prior to the theft.

Shelenberger was taken into custody at the residence on State Route 28 on September 18. He was then transported to the Clarion-based State Police barracks where he was read his Miranda warnings and agreed to an interview.

According to the complaint, Shelenberger admitted to taking the gun from the trunk of a vehicle at the victim’s residence and then selling the gun in the parking lot in Fairmount City for $350.00.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on September 24.

