Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Cornbread-Topped Frijoles

This one-dish meal is loaded with southwestern flavors!

Cornbread-Topped Frijoles

Ingredients

1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 – 16 oz. can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 – 15 oz. can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 – 14-1/2 oz. can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 – 8 oz. can tomato sauce

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon hot pepper sauce

Cornbread Topping:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 tablespoon sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten

1-1/4 cups fat-free milk

1 – 8-1/4 oz. can cream-style corn

3 tablespoons canola oil

Directions

~In a large skillet, saute onion and green pepper in oil until tender. Add garlic; cook one minute longer. Transfer to a greased 5-qt. slow cooker.

~Stir in the beans, tomatoes, tomato sauce, chili powder, pepper, and pepper sauce. Cover and cook on high for one hour.

~In a large bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Combine the eggs, milk, corn and oil; add to dry ingredients and mix well. Spoon evenly over bean mixture.

~Cover and cook on high for 2½ to 3 hours or until a toothpick inserted in the center of cornbread comes out clean.

~Makes eight servings.

