Clarion County Seeking 9-1-1 Dispatcher Applicants
Monday, June 1, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
CLARION CO., Pa. – The County of Clarion is looking for qualified applicants for part-time and full-time 9-1-1 dispatcher positions.
The ideal candidate should be 18 years of age, have a high school diploma (or equivalent), be interested in a quick-paced environment, be able to pass tests of basic knowledge and dispatching, pass a drug screening, and be free of a criminal history.
Clarion County offers retirement, paid vacations, holiday, sick leave, medical benefits, and more.
See more information about the positions and how to apply at co.clarion.pa.us or on the attached document.
