Featured Local Job: Automotive Sales Consultant

Griffin Phillis Ford in Seneca, PA is searching to add the right person to our experienced sales team.

You get to work with a dedicated, talented, and fun group of people who are all about making shopping for and buying vehicles as rewarding as possible.

Automotive Sales Consultant Responsibilities:

Welcoming new customers to our store in person and over the phone with warmth and competence

Using a consultative selling process to match the best vehicle to the customer’s needs

Spending some time throughout the day working face to face with customers outside on the lot and in the showroom while also working in front of a computer, calling, emailing, and texting to generate appointments

Creating a great vehicle delivery experience

Following up with customers to ensure satisfaction

Prospecting through referrals and other creative approaches

Setting and achieving daily, weekly, and monthly goals

Automotive Sales Consultant Minimum Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Proven ability to provide an exceptional customer experience

1 year prior automotive sales experience

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to set and achieve goals

Experience and desire to work with technology

The most important requirement for an Automotive Sales Consultant is to have and maintain a motivation and determination to earn income based on your own effort and technique.

Some benefits of working as an Automotive Sales Consultant with Griffin Phillis Ford…

Base and accelerated pay scales that increase with productivity and results

Health and dental benefits that start after just 30 days of employment, plus paid vacation time after one year

Family oriented and driven business

Job Type: Full-time

Email resume to amy@griffinphillisford.com

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.