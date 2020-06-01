Featured Local Job: Help Wanted at Cook Forest Canoe Rental

Cook Forest Canoe Rental, located on Rt 36 in Cooksburg, is in need of drivers and general laborers.

Interested individuals may apply by calling 814-744-8094.

