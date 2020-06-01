Police: Man Chokes Roommate for Turning On Lights During Early Morning Hours

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A man is facing strangulation and related charges after he allegedly choked his roommate for turning on lights at their apartment in Clarion Borough during the early morning hours on Thursday.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Shakur Zaier Richardson, of Newark, New Jersey.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on Shady Avenue for a report of a domestic assault.

At the scene, police spoke with the victim who reported she and another roommate went downstairs to cook food, and she then got into an argument with Shakur Richardson who was upset because she and the other roommate turned the lights on. The victim reported that during the argument, Richardson put his arm around her throat, causing her to be unable to breathe and to black out for a few seconds. She also reported having chest pains, the complaint states.

The victim told police she and the other roommate then began hitting Richardson to get him off of her. After being unable to do so, the other roommate then called 9-1-1, according to the complaint.

Richardson was standing outside the residence waiting for police when they arrived, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, with Judge Quinn presiding.

