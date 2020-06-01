 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Say What?!: 1,000-Year-Old Viking Boat Found Buried on Norwegian Island

Monday, June 1, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

vikingEDOY, Norway – Officials in a Norwegian county announced a 1,000-year-old Viking ship has been found buried on the same island where a ship of similar vintage was found six months earlier.

The More and Romsdal County Council said the eight-oared vessel measuring just under 40 feet long was found buried on the island of Edoya, less than 500 feet from where a Viking ship from the same time period was found buried in late 2019.

Read the full story here.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

