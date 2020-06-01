 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Senior Spotlight: Knox’s McKenna Deible Aspires to Become a Physician Assistant

Monday, June 1, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jake Bauer

senior-deibleWith graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is McKenna Deible.

Name: McKenna Deible
School: Keystone
Hometown: Knox
Parents: Gregory and Andrea Deible

Tell us about yourself: I am an only child. I like to sing, and I can play the violin. I participated in 4H for five years. I’m active with my youth group at Knox United Methodist Church. I’ve played softball since I was six years old.

School activities and sports:

Softball – 4 years
Student Athletic Trainer – 3 years
Keystone Youth Education Association – 2 years
Clarion County Youth Council – 3 years
National Honor Society – 2 years
Student Government – 3 years
Class Officer – 4 years (pres)
Marching Band – 6 years
Concert Band – 4 years
Concert Choir – 4 years
Yearbook Club – 3
Musicals – 6 years

Awards:

Principal’s List – every quarter of every year
Math Competition Team – highest score for KHS
Select Ensemble – 4 years
District Choir – 1 year
Choir section leader – 1 year
District Band – 1 year
Band percussion leader – 2 years

Favorite teacher: Mrs. McCance

Favorite subject: Definitely Math

Favorite memories from school: Pep rallies – drumline feature, band camp, softball bus to/from games, fun times after musical practice and show nights

Future plans: Attend Gannon University for Physician Assistant

Advice for future students: Do everything you can while you can to make as many memories as possible. Enjoy the time you have together.

Pets:

Dog – Winston
2 cats – Suzy and Duff
Hermit crab – Lacey
Turtle – Lucy
Lizard – Gizmo

Favorite bands:

AJR
Florida Georgia Line
Journey
Bon Jovi
AC/DC

Favorite movies: Sandlot

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? I always packed my lunch

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? Sure. There’s liquid in it. Duh!

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s:

My parents (Greg & Andrea)
Grandparents (Ray & Trudy Williams and Jack & Kathy Deible)
Cousins (Kendall & Jillian Watts, Addison Hockins, and Elizabeth Saver)
And many, many other family and soooo many friends

ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.

Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:


Barrow-Civic Theatre

Extreme Machine Fabricating

Matt Higgins

Eric Shick

Trails End Restaurant

UPMC Urgent Care – Clarion


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.