Senior Spotlight: Knox’s McKenna Deible Aspires to Become a Physician Assistant

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is McKenna Deible.

Name: McKenna Deible

School: Keystone

Hometown: Knox

Parents: Gregory and Andrea Deible

Tell us about yourself: I am an only child. I like to sing, and I can play the violin. I participated in 4H for five years. I’m active with my youth group at Knox United Methodist Church. I’ve played softball since I was six years old.

School activities and sports:

Softball – 4 years

Student Athletic Trainer – 3 years

Keystone Youth Education Association – 2 years

Clarion County Youth Council – 3 years

National Honor Society – 2 years

Student Government – 3 years

Class Officer – 4 years (pres)

Marching Band – 6 years

Concert Band – 4 years

Concert Choir – 4 years

Yearbook Club – 3

Musicals – 6 years

Awards:

Principal’s List – every quarter of every year

Math Competition Team – highest score for KHS

Select Ensemble – 4 years

District Choir – 1 year

Choir section leader – 1 year

District Band – 1 year

Band percussion leader – 2 years

Favorite teacher: Mrs. McCance

Favorite subject: Definitely Math

Favorite memories from school: Pep rallies – drumline feature, band camp, softball bus to/from games, fun times after musical practice and show nights

Future plans: Attend Gannon University for Physician Assistant

Advice for future students: Do everything you can while you can to make as many memories as possible. Enjoy the time you have together.

Pets:

Dog – Winston

2 cats – Suzy and Duff

Hermit crab – Lacey

Turtle – Lucy

Lizard – Gizmo

Favorite bands:

AJR

Florida Georgia Line

Journey

Bon Jovi

AC/DC

Favorite movies: Sandlot

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? I always packed my lunch

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? Sure. There’s liquid in it. Duh!

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s:

My parents (Greg & Andrea)

Grandparents (Ray & Trudy Williams and Jack & Kathy Deible)

Cousins (Kendall & Jillian Watts, Addison Hockins, and Elizabeth Saver)

And many, many other family and soooo many friends

