THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Senior Spotlight: Knox’s McKenna Deible Aspires to Become a Physician Assistant
With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is McKenna Deible.
Name: McKenna Deible
School: Keystone
Hometown: Knox
Parents: Gregory and Andrea Deible
Tell us about yourself: I am an only child. I like to sing, and I can play the violin. I participated in 4H for five years. I’m active with my youth group at Knox United Methodist Church. I’ve played softball since I was six years old.
School activities and sports:
Softball – 4 years
Student Athletic Trainer – 3 years
Keystone Youth Education Association – 2 years
Clarion County Youth Council – 3 years
National Honor Society – 2 years
Student Government – 3 years
Class Officer – 4 years (pres)
Marching Band – 6 years
Concert Band – 4 years
Concert Choir – 4 years
Yearbook Club – 3
Musicals – 6 years
Awards:
Principal’s List – every quarter of every year
Math Competition Team – highest score for KHS
Select Ensemble – 4 years
District Choir – 1 year
Choir section leader – 1 year
District Band – 1 year
Band percussion leader – 2 years
Favorite teacher: Mrs. McCance
Favorite subject: Definitely Math
Favorite memories from school: Pep rallies – drumline feature, band camp, softball bus to/from games, fun times after musical practice and show nights
Future plans: Attend Gannon University for Physician Assistant
Advice for future students: Do everything you can while you can to make as many memories as possible. Enjoy the time you have together.
Pets:
Dog – Winston
2 cats – Suzy and Duff
Hermit crab – Lacey
Turtle – Lucy
Lizard – Gizmo
Favorite bands:
AJR
Florida Georgia Line
Journey
Bon Jovi
AC/DC
Favorite movies: Sandlot
What is your least favorite cafeteria food? I always packed my lunch
Is cereal soup? Why or why not? Sure. There’s liquid in it. Duh!
Toilet paper, over or under? Over
Thank you’s:
My parents (Greg & Andrea)
Grandparents (Ray & Trudy Williams and Jack & Kathy Deible)
Cousins (Kendall & Jillian Watts, Addison Hockins, and Elizabeth Saver)
And many, many other family and soooo many friends
ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT
Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.
Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.
Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.
Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.
The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.