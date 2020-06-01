 

SPONSORED: Pool Grand Opening This Friday at Wanango Country Club

Monday, June 1, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

wanangoMake this your family’s “best summer ever” with a social membership to Wanango Country Club!

Wanango is your hideaway that’s not far away!

The new recreation area will include: the big pool, the kiddie pool, pickle ball courts, bocce ball courts, & a basketball court.

The pool will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. WEATHER PERMITTING.

wanango-pool

Social Membership pricing is as follows: Single- $200, Single plus one (spouse or child)- $300, Family (everyone in the same household) $350. Act fast! Limited to the first 100 memberships. Membership includes discounts on golf and invitations to member only events. Also be sure to let them know if you are interested in renting a locker.

For more information contact the country club at 814-676-8133 option #1 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com

Wanango Country Club is open to the public.

Check out wanangocountryclub.com for 2020 membership options including the new Social Membership plan.

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

Wanango Country Club 1


