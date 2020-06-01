Two Women Seriously Injured in Crash on Interstate 80

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two women were seriously injured in a crash that occurred on Thursday evening on Interstate 80.

According to police, around 7:33 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 80 near the 95-mile marker in Washington Township, Jefferson County.

Police say a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, operated by 27-year-old Rachel D. Webb, of Port Matilda, and an unspecified vehicle, operated by a 54-year-old Raymond R. Schilling, of Levittown, Pa., were traveling west on Interstate 80.

According to police, Webb lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons and her vehicle traveled in front of Schilling’s vehicle, striking its front right bumper. Webb’s vehicle then went onto the left shoulder of the roadway and struck a guide rail, then returned to the travel lane, causing Schilling’s vehicle to run it over with its rear trailer wheels.

Webb’s vehicle then went back onto the shoulder and struck the guide rail again before coming to a final rest in the left lane, facing north.

Schilling’s vehicle came to a final rest on the right shoulder of the roadway.

Schilling, Webb, and Webb’s passengers, 19-year-old Chloe J. Webb, of Port Matilda, and 19-year-old Olivia R. Webb, of Port Matilda, were wearing seatbelts.

Schilling and Olivia Webb were not injured.

Rachel Webb and Chloe Webb both suffered suspected serious injuries and were transported to UPMC Altoona by DuBois EMS Ambulance Service.

Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department, Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Zimmerman Towing also assisted at the scene.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.