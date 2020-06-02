A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – A slight chance of thunderstorms, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

