Adrian Arvilla Jane Weaver, 92, of the Town of Tonawanda, passed away on May 29, 2020.

She was born June 16, 1927 in Oil City, PA to Edward J. and Mary G. (nee Lenihan) Weaver.

Following high school graduation, Adrian entered the Sisters of the Order of St. Benedict, where she served the Lord for over forty years.

Adrian taught both elementary and secondary classes in various schools throughout the Diocese of Erie. She served as assistant director of Edmund Thomas Hall, an Erie, PA juvenile detention center for a number of years before taking a sabbatical to teach catechism and other subjects in Ketchican, AK. Upon her return, Adrian was the director of a convent run senior housing complex in Harborcreek, PA.

In the 1990’s, Adrian retired to the Town of Tonawanda to be nearer her family.

Adrian was a talented artist, calligrapher and poet. She loved being out in nature, spending many enjoyable hours hiking through the wild, stopping occasionally to sketch something which caught her eye.

Loving sister of Mary Margaret (nee Weaver) Camp, of Tonawanda and the late Edward J. Weaver; aunt of Carole (late Patrick) (nee Camp) Barnard of North Tonawanda, Lynn (Linda) Camp and Bruce (Colleen) Camp of Attica, NY and Christopher (Kathleen) Camp of Alden, NY. Also survived by ten great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be with Adrian’s immediate family.

Contributions may be made to Saint Amelia’s RC Church, 210 St. Amelia Dr., Tonawanda, NY 14150 or to The Alzheimer’s Association WNY Chapter.

Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com.

