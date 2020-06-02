Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Chicken Salad With Blueberry Vinaigrette

This salad goes great with a fresh baguette!

Grilled Chicken Salad With Blueberry Vinaigrette

Ingredients

2 – 6 oz. boneless skinless chicken breast halves

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

For salad:

1 – 10 package ready-to-serve salad greens

1 cup fresh blueberries

1/2 cup canned mandarin oranges

1 cup crumbled goat cheese

Vinaigrette Dressing:

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup blueberry preserves

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon ground mustard

1/8 teaspoon salt

Dash pepper

Directions

~Toss chicken with oil, garlic, salt and pepper; refrigerate, covered, 30 minutes.

~In a small bowl, whisk together vinaigrette ingredients; refrigerate, covered, until serving.

~Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat until a thermometer reads 165°, five to seven minutes per side. Let stand for five minutes before slicing.

~Place greens on a serving plate; top with chicken, blueberries, and mandarin oranges. Whisk vinaigrette again; drizzle over salad. Top with cheese.

