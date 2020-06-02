 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Chicken Salad With Blueberry Vinaigrette

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This salad goes great with a fresh baguette!

Grilled Chicken Salad With Blueberry Vinaigrette

Ingredients

2 – 6 oz. boneless skinless chicken breast halves
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 garlic clove, minced
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper

For salad:

1 – 10 package ready-to-serve salad greens
1 cup fresh blueberries
1/2 cup canned mandarin oranges
1 cup crumbled goat cheese

Vinaigrette Dressing:

1/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup blueberry preserves
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1/4 teaspoon ground mustard
1/8 teaspoon salt
Dash pepper

Directions

~Toss chicken with oil, garlic, salt and pepper; refrigerate, covered, 30 minutes.

~In a small bowl, whisk together vinaigrette ingredients; refrigerate, covered, until serving.

~Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat until a thermometer reads 165°, five to seven minutes per side. Let stand for five minutes before slicing.

~Place greens on a serving plate; top with chicken, blueberries, and mandarin oranges. Whisk vinaigrette again; drizzle over salad. Top with cheese.


